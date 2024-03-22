BONO Beach has officially opened and is starting its summer season with a fantastic offer.
From today and until Thursday, March 28, guests can receive a whopping 25% off their lunch bill.
All you have to do is use code OLIVE25 when at the restaurant to claim the discount.
The stunning venue said in a statement: “Get ready for a weekend filled with live music vibes – Ivanildo will be taking the stage on Saturday, followed by Andres Martinez on Sunday!
“Plus, here’s a treat just for you: Use code OLIVE25 to snag a tempting 25% discount on lunch… Don’t miss out on this special offer!”
Click this link here to make a booking at Bono Beach.