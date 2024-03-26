A BUNGLING burglar fell five floors into an Alicante street after he was spotted by a property owner.

The 33-year-old Romanian thief is in a serious condition in Alicante General Hospital after sustaining multiple injuries.

The Policia Nacional said the man has 13 previous arrests to his name, but none for robbery.

The incident happened on Friday at around 11.00pm on Calle Susana Llaneres in the Plaza Nueva area of the city.

CALLE SUSANA LLANERES BLOCK

A person who lives in a converted attic on the fifth floor of the apartment block heard strange noises coming from his roof.

He went onto the balcony and saw a man leaping onto an adjoining balcony.

The resident told the intruder that he was going to phone the police at which point he noticed he was clinging onto the railing with one hand.

He lost his grip and fell into the street, suffering serious injuries to his face and legs.

Paramedics treated him and more injuries were discovered when he was admitted to hospital.

Police believe that he accessed the apartment block because he lived on the same side of street and was able to get to it across the roof.

They’ve ruled out a dangerous attempt to get into his own home because he had forgotten his keys, since they were found on him.

