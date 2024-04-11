13 Apr, 2024 @ 20:52
11 Apr, 2024 @ 11:03
1 min read

Witnesses report hearing GUNSHOTS as Guardia Civil vessel strikes Gibraltar airport 

REPORTS of possible shots heard near Gibraltar airport as Guardia Civil vessel strikes runway approach lights. 

The Royal Gibraltar Police are currently investigating an incident at sea on the western side of the Gibraltar airport runway. 

At 10:18 pm, April 10, several members of the public contacted the emergency services to report that a Guardia Civil vessel had struck runway approach light fixtures and was sinking. 

Reports suggest the collision occurred when the Guardia Civil was pursuing a number of ‘rigid hull inflatable vessels’, which fled the scene. 

Witnesses also heard ‘sounds resembling the discharge of a firearm at sea’, according to a statement from RGP. 

Emergency services responded on land and sea, but the vessels involved had exited Gibraltar waters. 

The Port Captain and Police Comissioner have contacted their Spanish counterparts regarding the incident. 

Though no injuries have been reported, enquiries are ongoing.

