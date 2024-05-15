15 May, 2024 @ 16:22
15 May, 2024 @ 11:30
Dolphins jump for joy in incredible photos taken just off the coast of Spain’s Torrevieja

A LOCAL wildlife enthusiast captured a series of incredible images off the coast of Spain’s Torrevieja this Monday, as a pod of dolphins jumped for joy in the Mediterranean waters. 

The pictures, snapped by Juan Carlos, were shared on X (formerly Twitter) via the account for Proyecto Mastral, a project that provides information about the weather and climatic conditions in the Alicante province city. 

It is not unusual to see dolphins in the waters off the Vega Baja, as the comarca where Torrevieja is located is known, but it is by no means an everyday occurrence, according to local media.

Their acrobatic leaps are not just for their own amusement and fun, but are also a vital part of their social interactions and hunting methods. 

The Torrevieja coast enjoys relatively clear waters and an abundance of fish, according to a report in Informacion, and is a perfect habitat for the aquatic mammals. 

The dolphins that were spotted on Monday were bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus), which are relatively common on the southern coasts of Alicante province and the Murcia region. 

They can often be spotted in groups of between 10 and 20 specimens, and their presence serves for environmental activists and campaigners to stress the importance of protecting the seas and marine life off the coasts of Spain. 

