COSTA ANGELS: Helping your loved ones remain independent

COSTA Angels are ‘Assisted Living’ professionals who provide the best client centered care whilst enabling you to maintain your all-important independence.

The philosophy at Costa Angels is that every person has the right to independent living whilst remaining in the comfort and security of their own home.

Each and every one of their clients is treated as an individual, with their own specific, organic, care plan designed to meet their needs and requirements.

Costa Angels offer a flexible approach to 24hr Live In Care, Hourly Visits, Respite and Palliative Care to Clients living on the Costa del Sol and some inland areas.

Costa Angels provide practical and emotional support for the elderly, disabled and recuperating individuals who require assistance with day-to-day living.

Whether you, a family member or loved one needs assistance with everyday living whilst recovering from an accident, operation or illness or are looking for an alternative to residential care, Costa Angel’s flexible approach enables them to find the best care package to suit all eventualities.

Costa Angels has been awarded World-Leading CPD Accreditation, Trusted By Industry, Institutes And Professionals. All health care professionals introduced to clients have successfully completed a thorough application process including a detailed interview, excellent references and a clear police check.

Not only do Costa Angels match clients with experienced carers, they also consider personalities and backgrounds, likes and dislikes.

Visit the Costa Angels website to learn more.