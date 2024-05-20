Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week – these are the affected areas

HEAVY rain and storms winds are predicted for parts of Spain over the next two days- caused by a trough of low pressure above the British Isles bringing colder air to the Iberian Peninsula.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) says that cloudy weather along with rain is affecting the northern half of the country on Monday, with the change spreading to southern areas during the afternoon.

The Balearic Islands, Andalucia, Catalunya and the Valencian Community are under yellow warnings for rain of up to 20 litre per m2 per hour, but the isolated nature of the rain means that many parts will remain dry.

Almeria and Granada provinces in Andalucia are under a warning of westerly winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h (force 7) and sea waves of between two and three metres.

Weather forecaster Meteored said: “The week will be slightly drier compared to average at the time of year, except in Catalunya and parts of the Pyrenees.”

“This is because much of the weekly rainfall will come in the form of localised showers,” it added.

“The downpours will affect areas of the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, while in the south they will hardly be any,” Meteored predicted.

On Tuesday, heavy showers will continue in the north-east of Catalunya, the Iberian System area, the interior of Castellon province and some inland areas of the Cantabrian communities.

More than 10 litres per m2 per hour could accumulate in the interior of Girona, Asturias and Cantabria.

Unstable weather will reduce on Wednesday, but there will still be cloudy skies and showers in the northern third of Spain, as well as in parts of the Balearic Islands.

Daytime temperatures are between 3 and 5ºC below normal for the time of year until the middle of the week.

From Thursday, high pressure starts arriving along with a rise in temperatures bring top values above 32 to 34 ºC in the valleys of the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and parts of Castilla-La Mancha.

Temperatures will climb above 30 ºC in the interior of the Murcia region, Valencia and south of Alicante, according to the Meteored portal.

“During the weekend, temperatures will reach or exceed 30 to 32ºC in parts of the south and east of the Peninsula,” confirmed Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo.