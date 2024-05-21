21 May, 2024 @ 16:02
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 May, 2024 @ 14:08
·
2 mins read

Spain-Argentina row continues: Javier Milei brands Pedro Sanchez a ‘coward’ and refuses to apologise after calling the PM’s wife ‘corrupt’

by

THE ongoing diplomatic spat between Spain and Argentina deepened on Tuesday, after the Spanish government recalled its ambassador in Buenos Aires to Madrid definitively.

The drastic move came after the Argentine president, Javier Milei, refused to apologise for calling the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ‘corrupt’ while on a visit to Madrid at the weekend. 

Far from saying he was sorry for his words, which were uttered during a meeting of far-right parties hosted by Spain’s Vox, he claimed that he felt ‘attacked’ by the Socialist Party leader, whom, he added, was ‘working in line with kirchnerismo’, a reference to the left-wing policies of his predecessors in the Argentine government. 

“I am not going to apologise to him under any circumstances…. If I was the one who was attacked,” Milei told the channel Todo Noticias during his first interview after the row broke out.

Read more: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls for public apology from Milei

Javier Milei pictured with Vox leader Santiago Abascal.

“[Sánchez] is such a coward that he needed to send women to beat me up,” Milei continued, in reference to comments about the incident made by female ministers such as Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Universities Minister Diana Morant. 

The Argentine president claimed that such comments made by female members of the Spanish government was a strategy by his predecessor Alberto Fernandez aimed at provoking him into reacting so that his critics could call him ‘misogynist’. 

On Tuesday, government spokesperson Pilar Alegria responded to Milei’s comments, saying that ‘politics is not a question of skirts or trousers, but rather of respect. For women to have a voice or autonomy is not cowardice, it’s equality’. 

It was Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, meanwhile, who announced that Spain’s ambassador to Argentina was being recalled, thus raising the tensions between the two countries another notch.

“The ambassador will stay in Madrid definitively, Argentina is left without an ambassador,” Albares said on Tuesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The move came after Spain called its ambassador in Buenos Aires for consultation on Sunday. But now, however, the ambassador will not be going back to the South American country and will be replaced once the diplomatic rift is over. 

Milei was in Madrid to appear as the star guest at a conference of far-right leaders, along with Marine Le Pen from France. 

During his speech he described Sanchez’s partner, Begoña Gomez, as a ‘corrupt wife’ after a series of allegations were made against her in some sectors of the press of influence peddling. 

A preliminary judicial investigation into Gomez’s activities has been opened, but so far there is no proof of any wrongdoing. The story received widespread coverage in right-leaning news sources in Spain before it was taken up by the courts. 

Yesterday, Sanchez himself called for an apology from Milei, adding: “I am fully aware that those who spoke yesterday did not do so in the name of the great Argentine people.”

Tensions between Spain and Argentina have been running high after Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente recently made comments suggesting that Milei had ingested ‘substances’ during last year’s presidential elections. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Margarita Robles Threat from Russia is ‘total and absolute’, warns Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles SPAIN’S defence minister, Margarita Robles, has issued a stark warning to her fellow citizens about the threat that Vladimir Putin’s Russia poses to the European 17 MAR, 2024 @ 10:24 LEAD·POLITICS Ayuso President Of The Community Of Madrid Speaks About Accusations Of The Pp Prosecutors in Spain’s Madrid open tax fraud probe into partner of regional premier Isabel Diaz Ayuso PUBLIC prosecutors in Madrid have opened a court probe into the activities of the partner of regional premier Isabel Diaz Ayuso. Alberto Gonzalez Amador is 12 MAR, 2024 @ 11:11 CRIME & LAW·LEAD·MADRID·OTHER NEWS Cleaning lady supplies security alarm codes of homes and shops to robbers on Spain’s Costa Blanca A CLEANING lady supplied two burglars with security alarm code numbers to ease their task of robbing Alicante homes and shops. The trio- in their 9 MAR, 2024 @ 08:00 ALICANTE·COSTA BLANCA·CRIME & LAW·LEAD·OTHER NEWS·VALENCIAN COMMUNITY Masked thief who robbed tourist bars and restaurants since 2022 is caught by brave residents on Spain’s Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Hooded men threaten to kill farmer but just get olive oil and €120 in cash after fruitless raid in Spain’s Alicante

Next Story

‘The Rock is not a tax haven’: Gibraltar hits back at ‘dehumanising’ Spanish politician’s ‘disgraceful’ drug smuggling and money laundering comments on the eve of a post-Brexit deal 

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Wife of Spain’s Pedro Sanchez is cleared by police: Guardia Civil find no evidence against Begoña Gomez after she was accused of ‘peddling influence’

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil has not found any evidence of wrongdoing

Gunman in Marbella was stopped ‘moments before carrying out assassination’, say police

A GUNMAN was stopped just moments before carrying out a