2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja – € 160,000

Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 160,000

Newly renovated apartment in Torreviejas center. The apartment used to be a one bedroom but now with the renovation they've made another bedroom, so now it's a renovated two bedroom apartment. The apartment is sold with furniture, Airco and kitchen apliences. Torrevieja is a coastal town located in the province of Alicante, on the southeastern coast of Spain. It is part of the Valencian Community and is situated on the Costa Blanca, along the Mediterranean Sea. Location: Torrevieja is situated between the cities of Alicante and Murcia, making it a popular destination for both tourists… See full property details