30 May, 2024 @ 14:33
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 May, 2024 @ 14:15
··
1 min read

Weather warning for Spain: Temperatures of up to 39C in parts of the south from TODAY

by
Weather warning for Spain: Temperatures of up to 39C in parts of the south from TODAY

MAY in Spain is ending with summer-like temperatures of up to 39 degrees in some parts of the country.

It’s the first time such values will be hit this year with numbers between five and 10 degrees higher than normal for the time of year.

Temperatures will be especially intense in the south like parts of the Guadalquivir valley, like Cordoba.

READ MORE:

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has issued heat warnings, with the hot weather persisting for a couple of days.

The high temperatures will also increase the risk of fires in many regions, with the risk classified as ‘extreme’ in some areas.

That category applies to Zaragoza, inland Tarragona and south of Lleida, inland Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Almeria.

The weather will change over the next few days with the passage of a cold front that will things down initially in northern Spain.

There is also the chance of showers in the north and some storms in inland areas.

The change will also apply to the east of Spain, with a build up of clouds that also might bring showers and localised storms.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be around 25 degrees but values are expected to remain between 30 and 35 degrees in western Andalucia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja - € 160
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja – € 160,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja - € 160

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja – € 160,000

Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante   2 beds   1 baths €
Spain passes controversial 'amnesty law': Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution

Spain passes controversial ‘amnesty law’: Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution

SPAIN’S Congress voted on Thursday to finally approve a controversial