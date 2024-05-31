31 May, 2024 @ 15:57
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 May, 2024 @ 14:24
·
1 min read

Israel threatens Spain with closure of its embassy in Jerusalem: Tel Aviv warns Madrid it must have zero contact with the Palestinian Authority

by
Relations between Israel and Spain have strained in recent weeks

ISRAEL’S foreign minister has threatened to close the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate in the aftermath of Pedro Sanchez’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

The stark warning is the latest chapter in a diplomatic spat that broke out after the Spanish Prime Minister announced on Tuesday that his government, alongside the leaders of Ireland and Norway, was making the ‘historic’ decision to formally recognise Palestine in an effort to ‘contribute to the achievement of peace between Israelis and Palestinians’ amid a bloody conflict in Gaza.

Israel responded to the announcement by placing restrictions on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem, the Israeli capital, including a ban on contacting or providing assistance to Palestinian citizens.

In a tweet, foreign minister Israel Katz said: “Today I rejected Jose Manuel Albares’ [the Spanish foreign minister] request to lift the restrictions imposed on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem”.

He added: “The State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of the Spanish government’s unilateral decision to recognise a Hamas-led Palestinian state and the antisemitic comments by Yolanda Diaz [the Spanish government’s vice-president] to destroy Israel and replace it with a Palestinian state from the river to the sea.

READ MORE: Spain approves recognition of state of Palestine: Madrid declares Jerusalem as the capital and says 1967 borders should return – but Israel accused PM Pedro Sanchez of ‘inciting genocide’

“Any connection between the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem and individuals in the Palestinian Authority poses a threat to Israel’s national security and will be completely prohibited. We will strictly enforce these guidelines – if violations occur, additional measures will be taken, up to the closure of the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem”.

In the tweet, Katz tagged both Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of the Partido Popular (PP), and Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party who visited Israel during the week where he met with Benjamin Netanyahu and vowed to reverse the formal recognition of a Palestinian state if he ever becomes Prime Minister. 

On Tuesday, Katz claimed that Pedro Sanchez was ‘complicit in inciting the murder of the Jewish people and promoting war crimes’ due to his recognition of a Palestinian state and support for Yolanda Diaz, his government’s vice-president who was criticised by the Israeli government for describing the military campaign in Gaza as a ‘real genocide’. 

Last week, the vocal Israeli foreign minister was criticised by his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, after he tweeted a video of a Spanish couple dancing interspersed with clips from the October 7 Hamas attacks which killed over 1,200 people. 

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers earlier this week, Albares called for sanctions against Israel unless it complied with the International Court of Justice’s ruling to stop its offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gypsy, 20, is acquitted after raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in Spain because ‘it’s part of their culture’
Previous Story

Gypsy, 20, is acquitted after raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in Spain because ‘it’s part of their culture’

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca Five-metre creature will be studied by experts
Next Story

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca: Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s Andalucia expects to reach 30 million tourists this year

Feeling hot, hot, hot! Highs of 39C in southern Spain today as AEMET issues several weather warnings

HEAT warnings have been issued across parts of southern Spain
Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca: Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

THE body of a giant shark was found floating off