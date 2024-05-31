Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca: Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

THE body of a giant shark was found floating off Altea on the Costa Blanca this week.

The female- 4.61 metres in length- was spotted by a local nautical company.

Altea Policia Local, the Guardia Civil, Altea council, and the port authority pooled resources to get it out of the water onto dry land.

ALTEA SPECIMEN

A University of Valencia team came to take measurements, as well as samples of the shark’s skin and teeth.

The cañabota(Hexanchus griseus) is the largest shark that inhabits the Mediterranean seabed and can reach depths of almost 2,000 meters.

As it operates along the seabed, any information obtained is vital for a better understanding of the species.

It’s a scavenger shark, which feeds exclusively on dead animals, and is the only type of shark with six gill slits in the Mediterranean.