Feeling hot, hot, hot! Highs of 39C in southern Spain today as AEMET issues several weather warnings

HEAT warnings have been issued across parts of southern Spain today.

Friday looks set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, with the mercury reaching up to 39C in parts of Andalucia.

Several provinces in the southernmost region have been placed on yellow alert by the state weather agency AEMET.

The provinces most affected by the heat today are Cordoba, Sevilla and Jaen.

Cadiz has also been placed on yellow alert, but for wind and rough seas rather than searing heat.

The heat warnings are in place from 1pm to 7pm on Friday.

Temperaturas máximas muy elevadas ayer jueves en Andalucía, muchos grados por encima de lo normal para la época del año salvo en el litoral mediterráneo. Se alcanzaron puntualmente ya los 40º C. pic.twitter.com/DfeVaVWARS — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 31, 2024

They have not been enacted for the weekend, although Cadiz’s warnings will remain in place.

The maximum temperatures across Andalucia today will range between 25C and 39C.

The capital cities of Sevilla and Cordoba will be hottest, reaching up to 39C, while Jaen and Granada will record around 36C. Malaga will be cooler with highs of around 25C.