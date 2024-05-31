31 May, 2024 @ 15:55
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 May, 2024 @ 15:43
··
1 min read

Feeling hot, hot, hot! Highs of 39C in southern Spain today as AEMET issues several weather warnings

by
Spain’s Andalucia expects to reach 30 million tourists this year
Spain’s Andalucia expects to reach 30 million tourists this year

HEAT warnings have been issued across parts of southern Spain today. 

Friday looks set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, with the mercury reaching up to 39C in parts of Andalucia. 

Several provinces in the southernmost region have been placed on yellow alert by the state weather agency AEMET. 

The provinces most affected by the heat today are Cordoba, Sevilla and Jaen. 

Cadiz has also been placed on yellow alert, but for wind and rough seas rather than searing heat. 

The heat warnings are in place from 1pm to 7pm on Friday. 

They have not been enacted for the weekend, although Cadiz’s warnings will remain in place. 

The maximum temperatures across Andalucia today will range between 25C and 39C. 

The capital cities of Sevilla and Cordoba will be hottest, reaching up to 39C, while Jaen and Granada will record around 36C. Malaga will be cooler with highs of around 25C.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca Five-metre creature will be studied by experts
Previous Story

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca: Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

Huge shark is pulled from the waters off Spain’s Costa Blanca: Five-metre creature will be studied by experts

THE body of a giant shark was found floating off

Israel threatens Spain with closure of its embassy in Jerusalem: Tel Aviv warns Madrid it must have zero contact with the Palestinian Authority

ISRAEL’S foreign minister has threatened to close the Spanish consulate