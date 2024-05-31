31 May, 2024 @ 17:28
31 May, 2024 @ 17:15
1 min read

Female cook is forced to prostitute herself on roundabouts in Spain after being tricked by a gang who promised her a job in a restaurant

by
FOUR people have been arrested for allegedly tricking a Romanian woman to work in Torrevieja as a cook, but forcing her instead into prostitution.

The gang are all Romanians with a history of similar crimes in their home country.

Three of them have been remanded into custody after being charged with human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

GANG MEMBER FROM ORIHUELA COSTA ARRESTED

One of the crew made contacted with the victim via social media to offer her a restaurant job if she came to Spain.

After spending a week in the country, the man forced her to prostitute herself at roundabouts in Torrevieja under the bogus pretext of settling a €3,000 debt for her travel, accommodation and living expenses.

The Guardia Civil found her soliciting at a roundabout in March 2023 and she told them what had happened to her.

A long investigation started to identify and detain the four exploiters.

A female member of the group was arrested at Malaga Airport, while two men were arrested in Romania and extradited to Spain last moth.

The final arrest of a third man happened at an Orihuela Costa property on May 2.

The investigation is still open with authorities not ruling out the discovery of other victims.

Alex Trelinski

