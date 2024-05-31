OPINION: Are British tourists on a mission to humiliate the UK this year? It’s no wonder locals say ‘guiris go home’ after string of vile incidents

READING the news as a Briton over the past few days has been nothing short of embarrassing.

The summer season has not even begun and we have already witnessed shocking behaviour from British tourists.

These include a disgusting brawl that left a Spanish waiter and police injured and a drunken idiot trying to open the door of an easyJet plane en route to Alicante.

We know Brits are eager to escape the current shambles that is the UK, but could they at least avoid destroying the very little reputation we have abroad in the process?

It’s no wonder many locals are fed-up and hold up banners reading ‘guiris go home!’ at the many – and growing – anti-tourism marches across the country.

Eight intoxicated Brits were arrested this week after starting a brawl at a Mallorca beach club.

According to witnesses, it all started when they were caught throwing trash and beer cans into the sea (as if the story couldn’t get any more shameful).

They were also said to be bothering other guests at the venue on Illetes beach.

But instead of apologising, they are said to have jumped the waiter and beat him to a pulp, before starting on other employees and later the arriving police officers.

The video footage shared online of the brawl is truly shocking and puts our country to shame.

Also this week an ‘inebriated’ Brit was arrested upon arrival at Alicante airport after allegedly trying to open the plane door mid-air.

It comes a week after five drunk Brits on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife were banned from flying back home with the budget carrier.

They were accused of indulging in inappropriate sexual behaviour in front of children on the plane and had their passports removed when they landed in Tenerife to note down their details.

While most Brits abroad do tend to behave themselves and show respect, it is only the minority of idiots who grab the headlines.

And it seems the raucous behaviour is starting earlier than ever this year.

Unfortunately, such incidents reflect badly on all Brits in Spain, including the countless expats who have the utmost respect for their adopted homeland.

They also do nothing but inspire resentment against tourists as a whole, which is less than helpful given the current protests against the industry.

Hopefully visiting Brits will get their act together before the mad summer months ensue, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.