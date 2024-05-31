31 May, 2024 @ 14:24
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 May, 2024 @ 13:16
·
1 min read

OPINION: Are British tourists on a mission to humiliate the UK this year? It’s no wonder locals say ‘guiris go home’ after string of vile incidents

by

READING the news as a Briton over the past few days has been nothing short of embarrassing. 

The summer season has not even begun and we have already witnessed shocking behaviour from British tourists. 

These include a disgusting brawl that left a Spanish waiter and police injured and a drunken idiot trying to open the door of an easyJet plane en route to Alicante. 

We know Brits are eager to escape the current shambles that is the UK, but could they at least avoid destroying the very little reputation we have abroad in the process? 

It’s no wonder many locals are fed-up and hold up banners reading ‘guiris go home!’ at the many – and growing – anti-tourism marches across the country.

Eight intoxicated Brits were arrested this week after starting a brawl at a Mallorca beach club. 

WATCH: ‘Drunk’ British tourists in Mallorca start a brawl against waiters and POLICE after being told to stop throwing trash into the sea: Eight are arrested

According to witnesses, it all started when they were caught throwing trash and beer cans into the sea (as if the story couldn’t get any more shameful). 

They were also said to be bothering other guests at the venue on Illetes beach. 

But instead of apologising, they are said to have jumped the waiter and beat him to a pulp, before starting on other employees and later the arriving police officers. 

The video footage shared online of the brawl is truly shocking and puts our country to shame. 

Also this week an ‘inebriated’ Brit was arrested upon arrival at Alicante airport after allegedly trying to open the plane door mid-air. 

Drunk British tourist is arrested for trying to open plane door during easyJet flight to Spain

It comes a week after five drunk Brits on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife were banned from flying back home with the budget carrier.

They were accused of indulging in inappropriate sexual behaviour in front of children on the plane and had their passports removed when they landed in Tenerife to note down their details.

While most Brits abroad do tend to behave themselves and show respect, it is only the minority of idiots who grab the headlines. 

And it seems the raucous behaviour is starting earlier than ever this year. 

Unfortunately, such incidents reflect badly on all Brits in Spain, including the countless expats who have the utmost respect for their adopted homeland. 

They also do nothing but inspire resentment against tourists as a whole, which is less than helpful given the current protests against the industry. 

Hopefully visiting Brits will get their act together before the mad summer months ensue, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Airbnb crackdown in Valencia: Tourist flats will not keep their licences when they are sold
Previous Story

Airbnb crackdown in Valencia: Tourist flats will not keep their licences when they are sold

Next Story

German university campus and Barcelona library are winning designs at Europe’s top architect awards

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Gypsy, 20, is acquitted after raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in Spain because ‘it’s part of their culture’

Gypsy, 20, is acquitted after raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in Spain because ‘it’s part of their culture’

A ROMA gypsy has been acquitted by a Ciudad Real

German university campus and Barcelona library are winning designs at Europe’s top architect awards

STUDYING and reading are the winning themes in this year’s