19 Jun, 2024 @ 16:57
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Jun, 2024 @ 15:55
·
1 min read

Watch: Icelandic tourist, 46, is seriously injured after being gored by a bull during traditional running festival on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Motorist survives dramatic collision with massive bull on Valencia motorway in Spain
Image by patrick gantz from Pixabay

A 46-year-old man from Iceland was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he was gored by a bull in Xabia on Spain’s Costa Blanca. 

The incident took place at the start of an event called the Bous al Carrer, which is a typical Spanish fiesta where bulls are released to run through the streets or in an enclosed area.

As videos shared online show, a bull gored the man as it passed by him along with the other animals, before returning and snagging him on its horns and dragging him through the enclosure. 

The tourist was rescued by a local police officer along with the volunteers at the event, according to local press reports.

Read more: Man dies in Spain’s Valencia region after being gored by a bull at a local fiesta

He received serious injuries to his inner thigh, but luckily the horn did not tear through the femoral artery, which could have threatened his life. 

The fiestas were immediately suspended given that the doctor on site needed to accompany the man to a hospital in nearby Denia. They were restarted once the doctor returned. 

Sources told news website Informacion.es that the injuries were serious but that his life was not in danger. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Drone taxis will take you from Malaga Airport to Marbella by 2030 – this will be the price of the journey

Next Story

‘Untrue rumours’: Gibraltar’s Fabian Picardo blasts suggestions he will resign if a post-Brexit treaty with Spain is agreed

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Jay Slater latest: Missing Brit’s final social media post emerges as desperate search to find bricklayer, 19, continues in remote area of Spain’s Tenerife

THE search continued on Wednesday in Tenerife to find Jay

Exclusive offer: Claim 25% off dinner at Marbella’s Bono Beach by using this special Olive Press code

BONO Beach in Marbella is offering an incredible 25% off