Watch: Icelandic tourist, 46, is seriously injured after being gored by a bull during traditional running festival on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A 46-year-old man from Iceland was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he was gored by a bull in Xabia on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The incident took place at the start of an event called the Bous al Carrer, which is a typical Spanish fiesta where bulls are released to run through the streets or in an enclosed area.

As videos shared online show, a bull gored the man as it passed by him along with the other animals, before returning and snagging him on its horns and dragging him through the enclosure.

The tourist was rescued by a local police officer along with the volunteers at the event, according to local press reports.

He received serious injuries to his inner thigh, but luckily the horn did not tear through the femoral artery, which could have threatened his life.

The fiestas were immediately suspended given that the doctor on site needed to accompany the man to a hospital in nearby Denia. They were restarted once the doctor returned.

Sources told news website Informacion.es that the injuries were serious but that his life was not in danger.