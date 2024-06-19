19 Jun, 2024 @ 16:57
19 Jun, 2024 @ 16:05
‘Untrue rumours’: Gibraltar’s Fabian Picardo blasts suggestions he will resign if a post-Brexit treaty with Spain is agreed

Rumours had been swirling on social media

FABIAN Picardo has insisted he will serve his full final term as Gibraltar’s Chief Minister amid suggestions on social media he could resign once a post-Brexit treaty with Spain is finalised.

Rumours had been swirling on social media that Picardo was preparing to resign as CM later this year, with Health, Care and Business minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez reportedly primed to become his successor as leader of the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP).

However, Picardo was keen to swat away suggestions he would not serve his full and final term in the role he has held since 2011, telling the Rock’s public broadcaster GBC News that the murmurings were ‘untrue rumours with no foundation’.

READ MORE: ‘Gibraltar will NEVER become a part of Spain’: Minister slams UN decolonisation committee in New York for failing to listen to Gibraltarians

Rumours emerged on social media claiming that Picardo will resign once a post-Brexit treaty with Spain is agreed.

The interview came after Nigel Feetham, the justice minister, said he would be keen to stand as a candidate for GSLP leader if Picardo does not seek re-election.

Picardo has previously stated this term will be his final as Chief Minister and expressed his hope that his successor will be a woman and become the Rock’s first female leader, but said he was happy that a politician as capable as Feetham was willing to put his name forward.

Rumours of Picardo’s possible resignation come amid intense negotiations involving Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the EU over a post-Brexit treaty deal, set to be delayed by the current UK general election campaign.

Ben Pawlowski

