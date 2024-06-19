Exclusive offer: Claim 25% off dinner at Marbella’s Bono Beach by using this special Olive Press code

BONO Beach in Marbella is offering an incredible 25% off its dinner service as part of a special promotion for Olive Press readers.

Until the end of June – except for San Juan night – you can enjoy the huge saving by using code OP25. Make a booking here.

Bono Beach ‘artfully blends the purity of the Mediterranean with Asian influences, perfectly aged beef cuts and the freshest fish and seafood’, its website explains.

You can also experience the magic of ‘Catch the Sun’ at Bono Beach, where every Friday and Saturday evening you can dine directly on the sand under the captivating sunset.

The restaurant says: “Our special beachfront dinner series offers a unique atmosphere complemented by a specially curated menu of local, fresh ingredients.

“Perfect for romantic evenings or memorable family dinners, reserve your spot on the sand and indulge in an unforgettable sunset dining experience.”

Bono Beach Marbella

This year, Bono Beach is showing off its brand new refurb and the results are very pleasing to the eye.

The ‘premier’ venue sits on the coast of Marbella and among the city’s protected sand dunes.

And it’s clear the refurb was designed to blend the eatery into the natural landscape.

The interior boasts stunning ceilings made from wooden branches, while the walls resemble a grey or off-white stone that has had benches for diners etched into them.

Meanwhile, unique wooden chairs resembling hands and a healthy assortment of plants keep the space feeling intertwined with nature.