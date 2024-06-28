Tensions boil in Spain after squatters ‘beat a local man to death with baseball bats’ – just weeks after taking over luxury villa in a British expat hotspot

A BRITISH expat haven is in uproar following the brutal murder of a local family man, allegedly at the hands of recently arrived squatters.

David Lledo, 39, was beaten to death by three men last Saturday in the small village of Gata de Gorgos, just north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca.

He was savagely attacked with a baseball bat and clubs, suffering fatal blows to his head, neck and torso.

RIP: Victim David was savagely beaten to death outside his home

The alleged killers are a trio of squatters from Morocco who had ‘moved into’ the area a month ago – after taking over a luxury two-storey villa with a swimming pool in the upmarket Gata Residencial urbanisation.

The area is hugely popular among foreign tourists and expats, particularly the British.

Two English residents told El Español there is a specific area where Moroccan people have settled.

They told the paper: “They are squatting in those homes, everything was quiet until they came. I don’t know how they do it, but they get into the banks’ houses and a mafia rents them. Here only those of us who work lose.”

The alleged ringleader of the trio, named only as Mohamed, is also accused of sexually assaulting the partner of David days before his murder.

David had been looking for Mohamed to confront him, and a week earlier had defended a 15-year-old minor who was being harassed by the group.

It is alleged that the group wanted to take ‘revenge’ on David for standing up to them, and waited for him outside his house.

Jailed: Alleged killer and squatter Mohamed

When he left to buy a bottle of water, the group allegedly struck him with bats and killed him almost instantly.

Since their arrival, the group are said to have been wreaking havoc by chasing young girls and trying to kick people’s doors down.

Following David’s death, the local town hall flew its flags at half mast to pay respects.

On Tuesday, some 1,000 people took to the streets to march in David’s honour.

Two of three suspects are being held in prison ahead of trial, while a third has been released on bail.