28 Jun, 2024 @ 15:01
28 Jun, 2024 @ 13:03
Anti-tourism protests in Spain: Hundreds gather in Sevilla to demand an end to Airbnb licences ahead of ‘historic’ demonstration in Malaga tomorrow

HUNDREDS of locals have gathered in Sevilla to protest against the ‘excesses’ of tourism. 

The Sevilla se Muere (Sevilla is dying) association unfurled banners in Plaza de Salvador on Wednesday before listing their demands for the City Council. 

The group is calling for a ban on new tourist flat licences, which they claim are forcing locals out of the city centre due to plummeting housing stock and soaring rental costs.

Supporters of the group were seen wearing t-shirts reading ‘no to mass tourism’, before a speaker was seen clashing with a nearby bar owner who wanted the demonstrators to move on. 

The group said the current tourism model is creating an ‘uncontrolled multiplication of tourist accommodation’ which brings an ‘exorbitant increase in the cost of housing, the deterioration of the historical heritage and, ultimately, the degradation of the city and its transformation into a theme park without soul or true life.’ 

The number of Airbnb-style properties in Sevilla has increased by at least 32% over the past year.

Sevilla se Muere defines itself as an apolitical citizen initiative that fights for a livable city.

They are one of many similar groups that are popping up across the country. 

Most recently, these include Cadiz Resiste, in Cadiz, and Albayzin Habitable in Granada. 

Meanwhile in Malaga, a collection of housing and anti-tourism groups, including ‘Guiris go home’, will take to the streets in a ‘historic’ protest.

Laurence Dollimore

