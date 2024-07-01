WATCH: Shocking moment taxi driver reverses into tourists in Spain’s Barcelona before fleeing the scene

Do you know more about this incident? Email tips@theolivepress.es

THIS is the moment a taxi driver was filmed reversing into tourists in Barcelona last week.

The shocking incident occured at around 2am on Avenida Paral Lel, near Calle Nou de la Rambla.

Footage taken by a local resident shows a group of tourists talking to the taxi driver, having just exited the vehicle.

They then gather behind the car before the driver jumps back into his seat and reverses at speed into the men.

READ MORE: Barcelona to raise its tourist tax by over 20%

He hits one of the tourists, who is sent flying onto his back.

The taxi is then seen fleeing the scene before allegedly running a red light.

One of the tourists can be seen trying to open the passenger door to stop the car from speeding off.

One local told Antena3: “I don’t know what they were fighting about but the violence seems so unnecessary.”

The news channel reported that an argument is believed to have erupted when one of the tourists tried to get into the car with a drink in his hand.

When the driver refused and kicked them out, he allegedly asked them for €10 for having started the meter.

Police are now investigating the incident, although a report has not been made by the victims.