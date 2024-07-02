Marbella residents set to enjoy €13 million upgrade to AP7 motorway – while plans for a much-needed Costa del Sol train languish

MARBELLA residents are set to benefit from a hefty investment to install noise reduction panels along the motorway running through the town.

The €13.1 million project involves the installation of 28 acoustic screens starting in the AP75 toll road to the west of the city and running all the way down to the exit road.

The screens are intended to cut down the traffic noise, benefiting the affected residents and neighbourhoods on either side of the motorway.

The works, by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Sustainable Development are financed through the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, which allocates €302 million for various sustainability, energy efficiency, and noise reduction initiatives on the country’s road network.

However, this new investment has drawn criticism due to the lack of progress on the coastal railway project, a long-awaited infrastructure project for the entire Costa del Sol region.

While the investment in the AP-7 will improve the quality of life for residents affected by noise, many criticise the government for not prioritising the development of the coastal railway.

The railway line is considered crucial for improving connectivity and reducing congestion on the Costa del Sol’s motorway network, one of Spain’s most touristy areas.

“This investment in the motorway, while necessary, overshadows the glaring absence of progress on the coastal train project,” a local government representative from the Costa del Sol stated.

“It’s baffling that we continue to pour millions into the motorway when the promise of the coastal train remains unfulfilled.”

The coastal railway project would not only help the movement of residents and tourists but would also reduce traffic and CO2 emissions.

The installation of acoustic screens on the AP-7, although necessary, is seen as a half measure compared to the broader benefits that the coastal railway would bring.