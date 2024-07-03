3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with garage – € 780,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 780,000

Discover luxury living in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom corner apartment located in the prestigious Alcazaba Beach, Estepona. Spanning over 152 m² of well-designed interior space, this home offers an oasis of comfort and style. Enjoy the expansive private terrace with both south and west-facing views, perfect for soaking up the sun or dining al fresco. The fully equipped kitchen and spacious lounge make it ideal for entertaining or cozy family meals. Enhanced with modern amenities like air-conditioning and underfloor heating in bathrooms. Take a dip in one of the swimming pools or work… See full property details