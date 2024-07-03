3 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Jul, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with garage – € 780,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with garage - € 780

Apartment

Estepona, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 780,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with garage - € 780,000

Discover luxury living in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom corner apartment located in the prestigious Alcazaba Beach, Estepona. Spanning over 152 m² of well-designed interior space, this home offers an oasis of comfort and style. Enjoy the expansive private terrace with both south and west-facing views, perfect for soaking up the sun or dining al fresco. The fully equipped kitchen and spacious lounge make it ideal for entertaining or cozy family meals. Enhanced with modern amenities like air-conditioning and underfloor heating in bathrooms. Take a dip in one of the swimming pools or work… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Jay Slater latest: Missing Brit ‘fled Airbnb’ in remote Tenerife village ‘after admitting stealing €14,000 Rolex’, claims ex-detective

Next Story

The Importance of Planning: Strategizing Your Next Move in DayZ

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Major resort is first in Spain to be declared ‘tsunami ready’ by the UN after performing evacuation drills and erecting warning signs – as experts predict monster wave ‘within 30 years’ 

A RESORT town on the Atlantic coast has become the

The Importance of Planning: Strategizing Your Next Move in DayZ

DayZ, the unforgiving zombie survival game, demands more than just