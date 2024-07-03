Plan to restrict explicit content for minors suffers major setback in Spain: Government app allows access to top 10 porn websites 

A GOVERNMENT app designed to restrict access to explicit content for minors has suffered a major setback after it allows access to Spain’s most visited porn websites.

The ‘Cartera digital beta’ app, developed by the Minister for Digital Transformation was presented as the solution to children accessing pornographic content.

However, an important failure in its system has been discovered.

It still allows access to the top ten porn websites in Spain.

The project has prompted public outcry since its announcement on Monday.

The app was revealed on Monday, July 1 in a ceremony proclaiming its ‘safety’ and ‘efficacy’.

Now, detailed analysis has revealed the tool, which will be available at the end of summer, only affects porn websites created in Spain.

This means it cannot block some of the most popular websites, which are developed abroad and belong to huge multinational businesses.

According to online marketing company SEMRush, Spain’s most visited porn websites are PornHub (151,2 million visitors a month) and xVideos (110,24 million).

The former is operated by MindGeek, based in Luxemburg and the latter by WGCZ Holding, in the Czech Republic.

These websites alone represent 50% of the porn market and are followed by xnxx.com, xhamster.com, hentalia.com, onlyfans.com, amateur.tv, toroporno.con and vercomicsporno.com.

All of the top ten websites are based outside of Spain, meaning the majority of porn users will not be affected by the new measures.

The app will only affect those who watch websites established in Spain.

It comes after concerns that porn is too easy for young people to access and is often violent and degrading to women.

Many claim young people are getting their sexual education from pornographic websites.

According to a study by the Centro Reina Sofia, the average age Spanish children first see explicit material is 13 years old.

The ‘Cartera digital beta’ will ‘safely’ and ‘anonymously’ show users’ government issued ID to adult platforms before use.

It will use a two-factor authentication system to stop minors being able to access sensitive material through an adult’s device.

The authorisation will run out after 30 days to stop platforms tracing users.

Carmen Cabanillas, director general of Public Governance, said: “Cybersecurity is fundamental for us, as well as data protection.

“We need a robust solution and one that cannot be used by third parties.”

