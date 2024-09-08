Spaniards turn their backs on domestic sun-and-sea destinations in response to rising temperatures and overcrowding by foreign tourists

DOMESTIC tourism in Spain saw a massive boom after the coronavirus pandemic, as Spaniards sought to catch up on lost time due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, and also splurge the savings they had accrued during the global health crisis.

But now trends appear to be returning to pre-pandemic patterns, with figures showing that the number of domestic tourists in the first seven months of the year actually fell compared to the same period a year before.

The number of domestic tourists went from 41.37 million over the January to July period in 2023 to 40.98 million in 2024 for the same period, according to Spanish daily El Pais.

International visits, meanwhile, continue to go from strength to strength, with 47.67 million foreign tourists in Spain during the first seven months of 2023 compared to 53.38 in the same period in 2024.

Sand-and-sea destinations such as Benidorm (above) appear to be falling out of favour with domestic tourists in Spain.

In fact, 2023 was a record year for tourism in Spain, with 85.17 million foreign tourists and 72.43 million domestic tourists.

The figures suggest that 2024 will set a new record for foreign tourist visits.

So why are Spaniards changing their habits?

According to El Pais, the trend is partly due to Spaniards opting for foreign holidays once more, now that the Covid-19 crisis is a distant memory.

In 2023, 10.4% of total trips made by Spaniards were abroad, up from a low of 5% in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

But also to blame are rising prices in Spain, pushed up by demand from foreign visitors, as well as overcrowding at popular destinations by tourists from abroad.

The average price in restaurants and other eateries has risen so far this year by 18%, according to figures cited by El Pais, compared to just a 13% rise in 2023.

The cost of accommodation, meanwhile, has risen 52% so far this year, compared to 45% in 2023.

And finally, the heat waves that are becoming ever-more regular during summers in Spain also account for the change in habits.

Spaniards are ditching destinations such as Catalonia, the Canary Islands and Andalucia, and are opting instead for cooler climes in the north of the country.