Tourist couple are hospitalised after being attacked by a persistent street beggar in Spain’s Andalucia

A PAIR of tourists have been hospitalised with serious injuries after suffering a terrifying assault at the hands of a beggar in southern Spain.

The married couple were taking a walk around the Santa Catalina castile in Cadiz when they were beaten by the suspect at around 3.23pm on Saturday.

According to reports, the man and woman had repeatedly refused to give the beggar money, but he kept on persisting and ultimately pounced on the pair.

The man in the couple suffered a cut to his eyebrow that required stitches, after being punched in the head by the alleged attacker.

His wife was allegedly shaken and thrown to the ground, causing her to fracture her hip and leaving her unable to get up off the ground.

Both were transferred to the San Rafael hospital in an ambulance. Their nationalities have not been disclosed.

The suspect, from Sevilla, fled the scene but was quickly located by police while causing a disturbance on a nearby square.

He was immediately arrested and will face charges of attempted robbery with violence and assault.

The man is already facing charges for other alleged crimes, including a homicide, reports Andalucia Informacion.