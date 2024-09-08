Malaga reservoirs benefit from much-needed rainfall, latest recordings show

THE reservoirs in Malaga have been aided by the recent September rains, latest recordings show.

It comes after most of the province was on alert for strong thunderstorms throughout Saturday, which arrived with some showers.

The Hidrosur network has since updated its figures, revealing that water levels have begun to increase in multiple reservoirs.

The Guadalteba reservoir benefited the most from the wet weather, recording six litres per square metre over the past 24 hours.

It is followed by El Limonero, with 5.6 litres, Conde del Guadalhorce (5.3 litres), Casasola (3.6 litres) and La Concepcion (3.2 litres).

The stormy weather vanished overnight, with Sunday offering clear skies and temperatures of up to 30C.