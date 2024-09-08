8 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Sep, 2024 @ 18:25
··
1 min read

Malaga reservoirs benefit from much-needed rainfall, latest recordings show

by
la concepcion reservoir mijas fuengirola
Malaga reservoirs at 53% capacity in the run-up to summer

THE reservoirs in Malaga have been aided by the recent September rains, latest recordings show.

It comes after most of the province was on alert for strong thunderstorms throughout Saturday, which arrived with some showers.

The Hidrosur network has since updated its figures, revealing that water levels have begun to increase in multiple reservoirs.

The Guadalteba reservoir benefited the most from the wet weather, recording six litres per square metre over the past 24 hours.

It is followed by El Limonero, with 5.6 litres, Conde del Guadalhorce (5.3 litres), Casasola (3.6 litres) and La Concepcion (3.2 litres).

The stormy weather vanished overnight, with Sunday offering clear skies and temperatures of up to 30C.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Avenida Campo Del Sur Cádiz
Previous Story

Tourist couple are hospitalised after being attacked by a persistent street beggar in Spain’s Andalucia

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Avenida Campo Del Sur Cádiz

Tourist couple are hospitalised after being attacked by a persistent street beggar in Spain’s Andalucia

A PAIR of tourists have been hospitalised with serious injuries

Spaniards turn their backs on domestic sun-and-sea destinations in response to rising temperatures and overcrowding by foreign tourists

DOMESTIC tourism in Spain saw a massive boom after the