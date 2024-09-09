Go Gaga for stray dogs: Tribute acts line up for animal fundraising fiesta in Duquesa Port

TRIBUTES to Lady Gaga and the top Queens of Pop will be singing up for Andalucia’s homeless dogs in Duquesa Port at the end-of-summer party music and animal lovers cannot miss!

Starring versatile local artist Paige Lefley who can transition from Gaga to Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry to Pink at the tweak of an octave, the show kicks off at 7pm on October 4 at Ryder’s Bar, one of the port’s favourite evening haunts with its comfy lounge bar and wrap-around terrace.

Pampered pooches ready for the show

A welcome glass of cava and a finger buffet are included in the price of the live show, at just €15 per person.

Paige Lefley hits a high note with her Lady Gaga & Pop Queens tribute act

“We want as many people as possible to be able to come along and enjoy it and have spare change for our raffle,” said Sarah Fernandes, vice president of the charity Forgotten Dogs of Andalucia. “To rescue, rehabilitate and rehome just one dog costs an average of €1,500.”

Happy ever after stories – All these unloved Spanish mutts have been found forever homes though Animal Angels Global

The Andalucia charity is supported by the worldwide rescue and aid programme Animal Angels Global which coordinates the rescue and rehab of strays from streets and municipal pounds all over Europe, and in Spain via its shelter in Cordoba. The charity also runs local neutering and medical aid projects.

Tickets directly from Ryders Bar; Whatsapp Gillian 662 310 704 or Sarah 667 031 847; or email adoptions@animalangelsglobal.org.