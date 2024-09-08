8 Sep, 2024
8 Sep, 2024 @ 13:17
·
1 min read

Spain grants political asylum to Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo González

by
Anti-Maduro protests
July 28, 2024, Santiago, Metropolitana, Chile: Venezuelan citizens opposing Nicolas Maduro and in favor of Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez, gather near the Venezuelan consulate during the presidential elections, in Santiago, Chile. (Credit Image: © Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire)

THE Spanish government has accepted a political asylum request from Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo Gonzalez, who is allegedly being persecuted by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Diplomatic sources told reporters that Gonzalez was headed to Spanish shores on Saturday, after he sought protection in Spain’s embassy in Caracas several days ago. 

Gonzalez is subject to an arrest warrant in his home country for alleged offences related to the publication of documentation online that questions the legitimacy of the recent election victory of Maduro. 

The same sources said that former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero had played a key role in the asylum request. 

Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo Gonzalez.

On Friday, current Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called Rodriguez a ‘hero’, and stated that Spain would not abandon him to his fate. 

“Gonzalez has requested the right of asylum and Spain will of course grant it to him,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Saturday. “I have been able to talk to him, he has expressed his gratitude and I have expressed my happiness that he is well.”

Gonzalez ran as the opposition candidate at the recent presidential elections in Venezuela, and was shown to be the winner according to the voting data published by the opposition itself. 

The National Electoral Commission, however, declared Maduro to have won, prompting an international outcry given that the election data to back that result has not been publicly shared. 

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

