8 Sep, 2024
8 Sep, 2024
1 bedroom Flat for sale in Donostia-San Sebastian – € 459,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Donostia-San Sebastian - € 459

Flat

Donostia-San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 459,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Donostia-San Sebastian - € 459,000

Areizaga Real Estate exclusive property. VT – Apartment with valid tourist license in operation – Old Town. Located in the emblematic Old Town of San Sebastián, just a step away from the Constitution Square and La Concha Beach. The area with the highest demand for vacation homes by tourists. Perfect property for investors seeking good returns (currently close to 5% discounted after deducting the agency fee managing the rental). This apartment is completely renovated and equipped for tourist activity. The property will be sold with furniture included, and the license will be transferred to… See full property details

