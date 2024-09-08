Weather warning in Spain: Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca are placed on alert for strong thunder and rainfall on Sunday

THE entirety of Mallorca is on yellow alert today for extreme weather.

State weather agency Aemet has placed the Balearic Island on a yellow level warning from 5am until at least 3pm.

The experts warned that up to 25mm of rain could fall per hour in some areas.

Meanwhile, the whole of Ibiza has been placed under the exact same warning.

Both areas are at risk of strong storms, according to Aemet.

Weather warning map for Sunday

Meanwhile, Menorca is also on alert for strong coastal conditions.

According to Aemet, waves could reach as high as 0.7 metres.

It follows a tragic week of dramatic weather on Mallorca after two Brits died upon being swept away by flash floods.