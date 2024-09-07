7 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Sep, 2024 @ 14:49
·
1 min read

When will the clocks change for winter 2024 and on when does summer officially end?

by
clockssss

THE height of summer is over and the season itself will officially come to an end this month. 

You will already be noticing that the days are getting a little shorter as autumn approaches – but when will the clocks follow suit? 

The official end of the summer season this year – or the autumn equinox – will occur on September 22, at 2.44pm, according to the National Geographic Institute.  

But the changing of the clocks will not happen until more than a month later. 

We will return to standard time, or winter time, on Sunday October 27, 2024. 

In Spain, at 3am, the clocks will be turned back one hour, to 2am. 

It means we will be given an extra hour in bed. 

The clocks will not be moved forward until March 30, 2025. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Weather alert for Cadiz, Malaga and Costa del Sol: Storms and strong winds throughout Saturday

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather alert for Cadiz, Malaga and Costa del Sol: Storms and strong winds throughout Saturday

THE majority of Malaga province has been placed on a
british pensioners spain

British pensioners in Spain are warned of ‘ticking time bomb’ over depleting volunteer care workers

BRITISH pensioners in Spain have been warned they may have