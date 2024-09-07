When will the clocks change for winter 2024 and on when does summer officially end?

THE height of summer is over and the season itself will officially come to an end this month.

You will already be noticing that the days are getting a little shorter as autumn approaches – but when will the clocks follow suit?

The official end of the summer season this year – or the autumn equinox – will occur on September 22, at 2.44pm, according to the National Geographic Institute.

But the changing of the clocks will not happen until more than a month later.

We will return to standard time, or winter time, on Sunday October 27, 2024.

In Spain, at 3am, the clocks will be turned back one hour, to 2am.

It means we will be given an extra hour in bed.

The clocks will not be moved forward until March 30, 2025.