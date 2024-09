THE majority of Malaga province has been placed on a weather alert for storms and strong winds today.

According to state weather agency Aemet, storms will bring ‘very strong gusts of wind’ until at least midnight.

The affected areas include the entire Costa del Sol and inland areas, including Ronda.

The warning extends to Malaga city but does not cover Velez-Malaga nor Antequera.

Also under the same alert is the entire province of Cadiz and Huelva.