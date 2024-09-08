‘I visited Tenerife’s little-known UNESCO World Heritage city and was taken aback by its charm – here’s how to see it in a day’ 

HERE’S how to visit Tenerife’s UNESCO World Heritage city in just a day.

When most people think of Tenerife, they picture tacky tourist shops, fake sand beaches and the Teide volcano.

What many don’t know is that the north of the island is home to a UNESCO World Heritage city well worth a visit.

San Cristobal de la Laguna is a colonial city full of fascinating history and architecture.

Photo: Hola Islas Canarias

A small university city, it is easily walkable and made even more pleasant by the fact the casco historico is pedestrianised.

I recommend starting your tour of the city in the Plaza del Adelanto, dedicated to the former ‘Adelanto’, or governor of the island.

Take some time to admire impressive buildings like the Ermita de San Miguel and the Convento de Santa Catalina.

Photo: Descubre Tenerife

The latter convent is known for its two ajimeces, or wooden balconies, which hang over the top of the building.

Don’t forget to snap a picture of the marble fountain, which weighs a hefty 30 tonnes.

Across the street, you will find the Palacio de Nava, a meeting place of Tenerife’s intellectuals built in neo classical and baroque styles using volcanic rock.

Then, head down the Calle de Obispo Rey Redondo where you will find a number of notable buildings.

Once owned by the island’s elite merchants and conquistadors, it’s worth having a look inside the Casa de La Alhondiga, Casa del Corregidor, Casa Alvarado-Bracamonte and Casa Riquel.

Eventually you will arrive at the Cathedral, which you can visit for free.

Photo: Turismo San Cristobal de la Laguna

Be sure to stroll through the pews and admire the bright stained glass and ornate displays.

Continue up the street to the Teatro Leal, a theatre with an intricate facade.

Along the way, step inside some of the small independent shops and restaurants to check out the local wares.

After a while, you will arrive at the emblematic Iglesia de la Concepcion, whose bell tower is a symbol of the city.

Photo: The Olive Press

You can also enter this church for free and it’s worth a quick look.

To the left of the church, check out the Casa Museo Cayetano Gomez Felipe.

Photo: The Olive Press

The charming building, with a traditional Canarian courtyard is free to visit, though you can pay to look around the house’s collection or enjoy a cuppa in the leafy garden.

Then, wander back along Calle San Agustin, admiring the various colourful houses along the way, including Casa Olivera.

If open, be sure to check out the ruins of the San Agustin convent, an atmospheric landmark of the city.

Don’t miss the Casa Salazar for yet another example of a stunning Canarian courtyard to rival the likes of Cordoba.

Photo: The Olive Press

Also on this street are the Casa de los Jesuitas and Casa Montañes, more well preserved historical buildings.

Photo: The Olive Press

The Museum of the History of Tenerife is also nearby and it’s worth paying the €5 fee to learn all about the development of the island from conquest to the modern day.

Inside, the museum also has a number of well curated gardens, courtyards and temporary exhibitions.

If you fancy a local vibe, head to the market square, where you’ll find old ladies bartering over plants, fresh fish and baked goods.

Then, take a look at the Real Santuario del Santisimo Cristo, a bright blue church which is sure to leave an impression.

Following a full day of sightseeing, I recommend eating at local vegan restaurant Vegigan, for healthy, delicious food with delightful views and plenty of people watching.