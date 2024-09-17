Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates Davis Cup victory with host of global tennis stars at popular restaurant in Valencia

SPANISH tennis stars including Carlos Alcaraz celebrated their Davis Cup win in a Valencia restaurant.

The ‘Spanish armada’ dined in Gran Azul on Sunday evening after hard fought matches at the Pabellon Fuente de San Luis.

Photo: Instagram Carlos Alcaraz

They had just beaten the Czech Republic, France and Australia to gain a place in the finals, due to be held in Malaga this November.

Among the players was Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista and Marcel Granollers.

Other international tennis stars were present including former number one, Lleyton Hewitt and world number six, Alex De Minaur.

World number 6, Alex De Minaur

Photo: Instagram Santa Rita

French players Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils, Arthur Rinderknech, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Roger-Vasselin also couldn’t miss the opportunity to try the restaurant’s delicious Italian cuisine.ç