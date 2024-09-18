Missing young Spaniard who vanished in Ireland is found in a hospital in Birmingham

A YOUNG Spaniard who vanished in Ireland has been found in a Birmingham hospital.

Spaniard Julian Garcia Perez has been found in hospital in Birmingham after going missing in Dublin last Friday.

The 25-year-old lives in the Irish city and was reported missing at 09:00 pm on September 13.

After not hearing anything from him, his family, based in Salobreña, Granada sounded the alarm.

Local police revised security footage and the family began spreading the young man’s photo around social media.

Thankfully, he was located unharmed in a Birmingham hospital last night, though it is unknown how he got there.