19 Sep, 2024
19 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool – € 294,950

by
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool - € 294

Flat

Mojácar, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 294,950

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool - € 294,950

Lovely and very spacious frontline, central, 2 bedroom, 2 bath/shower, ground floor apartment next to the shopping centre, with air conditioning in bedrooms and lounge, large private communal pool with grass gardens and large sunny terrace with sea views. The apartment was originally designed as a 3 bedroom apartment and many neighbouring apartments are configured with 3 bedrooms, however the original owner preferred this apartment to be 2 bedrooms with a large L shaped lounge in place of the 3rd bedroom. It would easily be converted to 3 bedrooms with a dividing wall and door added to reduce… See full property details

Tags:

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

