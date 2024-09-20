20 Sep, 2024
20 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool garage – € 159,900

Apartment

Guardamar del Segura, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 159,900

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool garage - € 159,900

Located on the 8th floor , this bright penthouse offers a perfect combination of elegance , comfort and proximity to the sea , with panoramic views of the Segura River and the sea .&#13;&#13; Upon entering, you will be greeted by a feeling of spaciousness and light thanks to its open design and south orientation , which allows natural light to flood every corner of the home.&#13;&#13; Completely renovated just 5 years ago, this penthouse has been meticulously designed with exceptional quality finishes .&#13;&#13; With two spacious bedrooms… See full property details

