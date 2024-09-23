23 Sep, 2024
23 Sep, 2024 @ 13:55
These two cities in Spain are among Europe’s best destinations for an autumn getaway, according to Lonely Planet

RESPECTED travel magazine Lonely Planet has picked these two Spanish cities as the perfect autumn getaway. 

October is just around the corner and whether you prefer to soak up the autumn vibes or escape the cold, Lonely Planet has curated a list of the perfect autumnal holidays. 

Alongside the Scottish Highlands, Latvia and Montenegro, two Spanish destinations were amongst the travel magazine’s favourites. 

In fact, Sevilla took the top spot for ‘best city break’. 

According to Lonely Planet, the Andalucian capital is ‘ideal for sightseeing’ with the Real Alcazar and the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. 

They also recommended a visit to the Museo del Baile Flamenco, where you can ‘catch a live performance’ and learn the history of the dance.

If you don’t fancy that, there’s no doubt you will see many flamenco performers on the streets throughout your stay, so keep a lookout. 

An average of 26C, Sevilla in autumn is pleasant and warm, perfect for a stroll along the Guadalquivir River towards the emblematic Plaza de España. 

Balmy at night, it’s the perfect time to enjoy some traditional tapas and watch buskers as the sun goes down. 

Also on the list was Tenerife, nabbing the eighth spot and the ‘best for sunshine’ title. 

The island has warm temperatures and a light breeze all year round, making it a popular beach destination. 

Lonely Planet recommended booking a ‘historic’ stay in Puerto de la Cruz, though San Crstobal de la Laguna and Santa Cruz are also good options. 

Alternatively, they guided visitors towards the west of the island for a less touristy holiday at Los Gigantes or the Puerto de Santiago. 

While on the island, you can’t miss Spain’s highest point and the third largest volcano in the world, El Teide.

Taking a road trip around the beaches and cute coastal towns is also a must, the views alone make it worth the drive.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

