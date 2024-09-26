Truck sparks panic in Spain’s Valencia after ramming into cars at high speed while heading for the city centre

A TRUCK has sparked chaos in Valencia after driving at speed on the wrong side of the road and hitting multiple vehicles.

Several calls were made to the 112 emergency hotline reporting a truck driving in the wrong lane on the A3 at the height of Quart de Poblet on Wednesday evening.

Some witnesses said they had to swerve to avoid being hit by the vehicle, which was travelling at ‘high speed’.

? ÚLTIMA HORA | Un camión circula a gran velocidad y arrolla a varios vehículos al entrar en València por la avenida del Cid ? No constan heridos y el conductor ha sido detenido por daños en las inmediaciones de plaza España pic.twitter.com/8xrhx2JBqi — Radio Valencia SER (@radiovalencia) September 25, 2024

The driver is a 45-year-old man of Romanian origin, according to OK Diario.

He refused to stop despite being chased by the Guardia Civil, who warned other forces that he was heading towards Valencia’s city centre.

Just as he was about to reach the Plaza de España, his vehicle was blocked by the Policia Nacional force.

Officers had to forcibly arrest the driver, who put up a fight.

He also refused to take alcohol and drug tests, but was clearly intoxicated, according to reports.

According to Valencia City Council, the truck collided with several vehicles before being stopped.

The driver was arrested and will face several charges, including driving under the influence.