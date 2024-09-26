26 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2024 @ 18:14
···
1 min read

Truck sparks panic in Spain’s Valencia after ramming into cars at high speed while heading for the city centre

by

A TRUCK has sparked chaos in Valencia after driving at speed on the wrong side of the road and hitting multiple vehicles.

Several calls were made to the 112 emergency hotline reporting a truck driving in the wrong lane on the A3 at the height of Quart de Poblet on Wednesday evening.

Some witnesses said they had to swerve to avoid being hit by the vehicle, which was travelling at ‘high speed’.

The driver is a 45-year-old man of Romanian origin, according to OK Diario.

He refused to stop despite being chased by the Guardia Civil, who warned other forces that he was heading towards Valencia’s city centre.

Just as he was about to reach the Plaza de España, his vehicle was blocked by the Policia Nacional force.

Officers had to forcibly arrest the driver, who put up a fight.

He also refused to take alcohol and drug tests, but was clearly intoxicated, according to reports.

According to Valencia City Council, the truck collided with several vehicles before being stopped.

The driver was arrested and will face several charges, including driving under the influence.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Deutsches Ehepaar verschwindet in einem der gefährlichsten Viertel Barcelonas

Next Story

Watch: Huge fire takes hold in Spain’s Valencia as inferno cuts off major road and locals are evacuated

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Huge fire takes hold in Spain’s Valencia as inferno cuts off major road and locals are evacuated

THIS is the moment a huge fire took hold near

Deutsches Ehepaar verschwindet in einem der gefährlichsten Viertel Barcelonas

von Walter Finch Die Angst wächst, nachdem die Polizei ihren