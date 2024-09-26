26 Sep, 2024
26 Sep, 2024 @ 18:34
Watch: Huge fire takes hold in Spain’s Valencia as inferno cuts off major road and locals are evacuated

THIS is the moment a huge fire took hold near the city of Valencia in eastern Spain on Thursday.

Video footage shared online showed the inferno ravaging an area filled with palm trees and forest in Sueca, just a few kilometres south of Valencia city.

According to Bomberos Valencia, at least two locals had to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, the A38 road was cut off by the Guardia Civil in both directions.

Firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.

Extra troops were brought in from Gandia and Javea to help put out the flames.

Medical teams and paramedics were also sent to the scene to help treat people for smoke inhalation.

The inferno was said to have been brought under control by 4.15pm.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

