Moving out: Why 63% of young house hunters in Spain want to buy in rural ‘pueblos’ 

A QUIET revolution is underway in the population distribution of the young and restless in Spain.

A notable 63% of Spaniards who are actively looking to move are considering a new life in rural areas, according to a report by Fotocasa Research.

The trend is driven by skyrocketing property prices and a lack of housing stock in cities, coupled with the lure of a simpler, more tranquil life.

The study, Análisis de la España Vaciada, reveals a growing trend, particularly among those aged 18 to 44, towards a life away from Spain’s congested urban centres.

More and more young people are willing to move out to the countryside in search of affordable rent. Image Adobe Stock

Technological advances, remote working, and a shift in lifestyle priorities are all contributing to what many are calling a renaissance of Spain’s rural heartlands.

Yet, despite this newfound enthusiasm, the country remains well behind the European curve in terms of rural population.

Eurostat data from 2022 paints a stark picture: just 13% of Spain’s population resides in rural areas, placing it near the bottom in Europe.

Only Malta, with 3%, and the Netherlands, at 11%, fare worse. In contrast, across the continent, rural living accounts for 26% of the population.

For a nation as rich in diverse landscapes and regional cultures as Spain, the disconnect is palpable.

María Matos, Fotocasa’s Director of Studies and spokesperson, sees the housing crisis in Spain’s metropolises as the primary driver behind this shift.

“The allure of big cities, with their job opportunities, is shrinking the availability of housing. This shortage is pushing property prices ever higher and making city life increasingly unsustainable for many,” she said.

In response, Spain’s rural towns and villages have become a beacon of hope for those seeking not just affordability, but a different pace of life altogether.

“For many citizens, rural areas offer not only cheaper housing, but also a chance to reconnect with nature and enjoy a quieter, more meaningful way of life,” Matos added.

Yet while the aspiration is real, the practicalities remain challenging.

The report found that only 12% of those surveyed have concrete plans to move to rural areas, down from 15% a year ago.

However, a significant 51% expressed a strong desire to make the shift, an increase from 47% last year.

Despite the growing interest, Spain’s countryside is still far from seeing the population surge needed to revitalise its dwindling towns.

Government initiatives have aimed to breathe life back into these areas, but progress is slow, and the rural exodus remains a distant goal.

The deep economic divide between city and country persists, with infrastructure and job opportunities in rural areas still lagging far behind their urban counterparts.