Annie the musical is coming to Spain’s Costa del Sol next week – get tickets here

Don’t miss out on this superb show The magical musical Annie is coming to a theatre near you!

The opening night for the must-see family favourite is next Wednesday (2nd October) at the English-speaking Salon Variétés Theatre in Fuengirola.

Set in 1930s America, the Broadway hit musical tells the story of little orphan Annie, who charms everyone’s hearts with equal measures of pluck and positivity.

Annie, played by 10-year-old Dottie-Mae Cadden, is determined to find her parents who abandoned her as a baby on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage, run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan, played by Sarah Coombes.

The uplifting show is simply a must for theatre lovers on the Costa del Sol A host of talented youngsters play the wonderful orphans with polished performances from Melissa Carver as Grace, Robert Hubbard as Daddy Warbucks, Toni-Leigha Dempsey as Lily, Jacob Botha as Rooster and not forgetting the brilliant supporting adult cast!

The all-singing all-dancing cast has been expertly choreographed by Alexandra Avery, with stunning sets overseen by Stage Manager Sarah-Jane Gale.

Directed by Owain Griffiths and assisted by Jimmy Miler, the spectacular performance really is a must-see show for the whole family.

For a tantalising taste of the exiting show visit: https://fb.watch/uS7B1LIKZB/ Coming to the theatre from Wednesday 2nd to Sunday 6th October and Wednesday 9th to Sunday 13th October, at 7:30pm.

Matinee performances only on Saturdays at 2pm. Tickets are selling fast, get yours now here: www.salonvarietes.com or call the box office on +34 952 47 45 42 Music by Charles Strauss Book by Thomas Meehan Lyrics by Martin Charnin