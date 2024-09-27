27 Sep, 2024
27 Sep, 2024 @ 15:19
‘My brother is a danger to himself and others’: Family’s plea to find missing 41-year-old who escaped from a mental facility on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

A DESPERATE search is underway for a 41-year-old who escaped from a mental health centre in Malaga almost a month ago.

Jose Antonio Torres is described by his family, in Coin, as posing a threat ‘to himself and others’.

His brother Salva told Prensa Iberica: “He’s a very unstable and conflictive person.”

Since February 2023, Jose has had a restraining order in place that bans him from approaching his brother and mother.

The judge ordered the measure after he tried to attack them and threatened to kill them.

Salva added: “He blamed us for having him admitted. He is someone who does not understand that he has a problem and that he has to receive health care.

“You feel unprotected because my brother is a danger to others and to himself.”

He added: “We just want him to be under control and in a safe place… You feel a huge void because the necessary help isn’t coming. Mental health needs more resources for families. There aren’t enough places. My mother and I have spent a fortune…

“People like Jose are sick and vulnerable. If this person hurts someone, who will be responsible?”

Jose has suffered from a personality disorder since his teenage years.

His family believe the death of his father at a young age had a lasting impact.

He has been violent in the home in the past, including assaulting his mother, resulting in the family having to report him to the police, landing him a six-month sentence.

They have not seen or contacted Jose for almost three years out of fear of what he might do.

Jose left the San Juan de Dios Assistance Centre in Malaga on August 28.

He has escaped up to eight times in the past and on a recent occasion was found harassing people in Torremolinos.

Locals claim they have seen Jose in Fuengirola ‘asking for money to catch a bus’.

Policia Nacional and Policia Local officers are combing through the area searching for him.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

