Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89: British national treasure ‘was with family and friends at the end’

DAME Maggie Smith has died aged 89.

The British national treasure ‘passed away peacefully in hospital’, according to a statement released by her sons.

The legend was best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, which earned her millions of fans around the world.

Just last year, she became the face of a campaign by Spanish fashion brand Loewe.

In a statement issued via their publicist, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

Maggie Smith shot by Juergen Teller for a 2023 Loewe campaign

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

In her decades-long career, Dame Maggie won two Oscars – as Best Actress in The Prime of Miss Brodie and as Best Supporting Actress in California Suite.

She also has a Tony, five Baftas, three Golden Globes and four Emmys.

She was invested as a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth and in 2014 was admitted to the Order of the Companions of Honour.