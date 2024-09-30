30 Sep, 2024
30 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 760,000

Flat

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 760,000

This flat is located on the fifth floor of a building situated on the Paseo Marítimo of the island's capital. Palma has all the advantages of a cosmopolitan city and a Mediterranean paradise, where you will find properties for all tastes and pockets. The property has a living area of 135 m² and comprises of: Living-dining room with open plan fully equipped kitchen, 3 double bedrooms and 2 complete bathrooms. It also has a terrace to enjoy the stunning sea views. Special features: Air conditioning and heating Built-in wardrobes Parking Lift Doorman service Communal garden area Palma is a… See full property details

