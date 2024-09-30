30 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Sep, 2024 @ 12:25
··
1 min read

Hurricane Isaac WILL impact in Spain after undergoing transformation over the Atlantic – this is how

by

HURRICANE Isaac will be felt in Spain after all, meteorologists have said.

The weather phenomenon has been forming over the Atlantic over the past week but was expected to head north and bypass the Iberian Peninsula altogether.

However it is today passing closer to Spain than previously expected and will affect the weather for the next few days, reports El Tiempo.

On Monday, Isaac will leave a stream of humid air that will be felt in the southern half of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, where the weather will remain stable with highs of 30C.

The warm weather will remain in the south until Wednesday, when the mercury will reach its peak, with Murcia expecting highs of 34C and the Costa del Sol around 31C.

In the north the weather will be cooler, with unstable temperatures, and rainfall throughout the week.

Galicia and the Cantabria region will see the most rain and cold this week, particularly the former, where up to 60 litres of rain could fall per square metre, double the typical 30 litres for this time of year.

In the Cantabrian Sea, the differences in rainfall will also be significant, registering between 10 and 30 litres per square metre more than average.

It will also be much cooler in the Balearic Islands, Aragon and northeast Catalunya.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Idealista 1
Previous Story

Malaga bans filling of private swimming pools ahead of meeting between drought experts

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 760
Next Story

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 760,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Irish gangland figure linked to the notorious clan 'The Family' is arrested in Spain after major drugs bust

Irish gangland figure linked to the notorious clan ‘The Family’ is arrested in Spain after major drugs bust

AN IRISH gang member with links to the Dublin-based ‘The
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 760

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 760,000

Flat Palma de Mallorca, Majorca   3 beds   2