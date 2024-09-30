Hurricane Isaac WILL impact in Spain after undergoing transformation over the Atlantic – this is how

HURRICANE Isaac will be felt in Spain after all, meteorologists have said.

The weather phenomenon has been forming over the Atlantic over the past week but was expected to head north and bypass the Iberian Peninsula altogether.

However it is today passing closer to Spain than previously expected and will affect the weather for the next few days, reports El Tiempo.

El aún huracán #Isaac (pronto podría degradarse a tormenta tropical) está abriendo paso a un río de humedad ? que impactará durante la próxima semana en la península.



?? Los efectos te los cuenta @DuncanWingen: https://t.co/OjTq6lQzgv pic.twitter.com/E64ZY7cfhj — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) September 29, 2024

On Monday, Isaac will leave a stream of humid air that will be felt in the southern half of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, where the weather will remain stable with highs of 30C.

The warm weather will remain in the south until Wednesday, when the mercury will reach its peak, with Murcia expecting highs of 34C and the Costa del Sol around 31C.

In the north the weather will be cooler, with unstable temperatures, and rainfall throughout the week.

Galicia and the Cantabria region will see the most rain and cold this week, particularly the former, where up to 60 litres of rain could fall per square metre, double the typical 30 litres for this time of year.

In the Cantabrian Sea, the differences in rainfall will also be significant, registering between 10 and 30 litres per square metre more than average.

It will also be much cooler in the Balearic Islands, Aragon and northeast Catalunya.