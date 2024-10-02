2 Oct, 2024
2 Oct, 2024 @ 14:10
·
1 min read

Irish expat is forced to live on the streets of Spain after ‘losing everything’ on the Costa del Sol – as friends launch appeal to fly him back to Dublin

by

AN Irish expat is desperate to fly back home and get back on his feet after becoming homeless in Spain.

Named only as Jack (pictured above), the Dubliner is currently sleeping rough in and around Estepona on the Costa del Sol.

READ MORE: British father-of-four dies during ‘first lads holiday’ to Benidorm

It comes after he ‘lost everything’ less than two years ago, according to a fundraiser launched by fellow expat Jennifer Robinson.

In a GoFundMe page, she explains: “I met Jack sitting on a bench in Estepona, Spain. You’ve probably seen him around, all the locals know him and chat to him.

“He is homeless, he sleeps in a park at night. He doesn’t speak Spanish so he hasn’t been able to find a job or a home in Estepona.

“Less than two years ago Jack had a job, a home and a normal life. Then his circumstances changed and he lost everything.

“This can so easily happen to any of us and now he is stuck in Spain without a chance of changing his current situation.”

Some €600 has already been raised by the expat community and locals, with a goal of €3,000 set.

Jennifer added: “Jack is intelligent, honest, proud, polite, and he keeps himself clean and tidy. He doesn’t beg, he doesn’t use drugs, and only occasionally will he have a beer, if someone buys him one.”

She explained how Jack had previously lived in Dublin for 12 years and has an extensive CV to show for it.

She said: “Friends of mine from Dublin are helping Jack with getting back to work but he needs to be in Dublin for interviews.

“Jack needs to get his old life back in Dublin and get back on track.

“He needs money for his flight, room share deposit plus at least one months rent and living expenses in order to survive until he gets his first wages.

“Please donate and help Jack to get back on his feet and start earning, living and contributing to society again.”

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

