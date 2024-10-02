2 Oct, 2024
2 Oct, 2024 @ 21:00
Fake El Greco painting is seized in Spain just before selling for €1.3m: Owner claimed he bought ‘genuine’ piece for €200 at a flea market

THE Policia Nacional’s Historical Heritage division has acquired a fake painting being marketed as an El Greco masterpiece with a sale price of €1.3 million.

The owner told officers that he bought the work from an antique dealer in the Madrid flea market for just €200.

The police probe started in mid-February when they became aware of an oil painting depicting St. Xavier called Portrait of a Praying Knight being hawked for sale.

The bogus artwork was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and appraisal which stated it was valued at €1.35 million.

An agent involved in setting up the eye-watering sale suggested that the owner send it to some respected laboratories in Madrid to scientifically evaluate it to ensure its authenticity.

The technical report brought bad news as the experts confirmed that it was a fake.

Analysis of the materials showed the El Greco copycat was created in the late 19th century with the express aim of trying to pass it off as an original.

To avoid any future problems and confusion, the painting was voluntarily surrendered to the police for storage at their Historical Heritage archive.

