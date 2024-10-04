Hot and sunny weekend forecast for southern Spain with highs of 34C before week of plummeting temperatures and rain

MUCH of southern Spain will enjoy summer-like temperatures this weekend before a sudden drop in temperatures next week.

Today will be the hottest day in most parts, with highs of 32C forecast in Murcia, 31C in inland Andalucia, including Sevilla and Cordoba and highs of 30C along the Costa del Sol.

The warm conditions will remain all weekend, with highs of 34C predicted in Murcia on Sunday.

The temperature will also be pleasant on the Costa Blanca, with highs of 29C in both Alicante and Benidorm this weekend.

However next week will be marked by unstable weather as the tail end of ex-hurricane Kirk will be felt in western Andalucia.

After highs of 32C on Sunday, for example, Sevilla will be hit with rain on Monday, with the mercury dropping to maximums of 26C.

A day later, on Tuesday, the cooler weather will extend to the Costa del Sol, where highs in Estepona and Marbella will fall to 26C.

Temperatures will remain around the 26C mark until at least Friday, and Accuweather predicts rainfall along the Costa del Sol on both Thursday and Friday.

If you want to escape the rain and the cold snap, Murcia is the place to be next week, according to Accuweather.

The south-eastern region will experience highs of 31C throughout the whole week.

And while it will be overcast on Tuesday, there no rains forecast as of yet.