Missing teenager is found alive and well after vanishing from Gibraltar

A YOUNG Gibraltar girl who went missing on Wednesday has been found alive and well.

A missing persons report was put out yesterday afternoon for Evaline Double, 14, who had not been seen for 24 hours.

However, as of midday today, the Royal Gibraltar Police reported that she was back safe with her family.

RGP Response Team officers found the teenager during their missing persons enquiries.

The Gibraltar authorities wishes to thanks to members of the public and the local media for their help sharing our missing person appeal.