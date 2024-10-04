4 Oct, 2024
4 Oct, 2024 @ 12:25
1 min read

Missing teenager is found alive and well after vanishing from Gibraltar

by

A YOUNG Gibraltar girl who went missing on Wednesday has been found alive and well.

A missing persons report was put out yesterday afternoon for Evaline Double, 14, who had not been seen for 24 hours.

However, as of midday today, the Royal Gibraltar Police reported that she was back safe with her family.

Evaline Double has been found safe and well

RGP Response Team officers found the teenager during their missing persons enquiries.

The Gibraltar authorities wishes to thanks to members of the public and the local media for their help sharing our missing person appeal.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

